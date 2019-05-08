Bucks' Pau Gasol: Remains without timetable for return

Gasol (ankle) remains without a timetable for return, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Gasol, who's missed the past 23 games with a left ankle injury, isn't likely to return anytime soon. Coach Mike Budenholzer stated that Gasol's return is "not imminent or anywhere near" at a press conference Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...