Bucks' Pau Gasol: Remains without timetable for return
Gasol (ankle) remains without a timetable for return, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Gasol, who's missed the past 23 games with a left ankle injury, isn't likely to return anytime soon. Coach Mike Budenholzer stated that Gasol's return is "not imminent or anywhere near" at a press conference Wednesday.
