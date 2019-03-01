Bucks' Pau Gasol: To sign with Bucks
Gasol is planning on signing with the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After being bought out by the Spurs, the 38-year-old and two-time NBA champion Gasol will opt to make a playoff run with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. He'll slot in behind Brook Lopez at center and should see around the same 12.2 minutes per night he was garnering with the Spurs. Gasol has shot 42.2 percent from beyond the arc on 1.3 attempts per game since the 2015-16 season.
