Bucks' Pau Gasol: Will be available Monday
Gasol will be available to make his Bucks debut Monday in Phoenix, Bucks radio voice Ted Davis reports.
Gasol opted to sign with the Bucks last week, and the team made the transaction official over the weekend after a buyout was completed with the Spurs. The six-time All-Star is not expected to be a major factor for one of the league's deepest teams, but he'll add experience and depth at center as the Bucks prepare to face off against other Eastern Conference contenders with high-end talent at the position. In 27 games for the Spurs, Gasol averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...