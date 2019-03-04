Bucks' Pau Gasol: Will be available Monday

Gasol will be available to make his Bucks debut Monday in Phoenix, Bucks radio voice Ted Davis reports.

Gasol opted to sign with the Bucks last week, and the team made the transaction official over the weekend after a buyout was completed with the Spurs. The six-time All-Star is not expected to be a major factor for one of the league's deepest teams, but he'll add experience and depth at center as the Bucks prepare to face off against other Eastern Conference contenders with high-end talent at the position. In 27 games for the Spurs, Gasol averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.