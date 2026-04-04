Nance posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Friday's 133-101 loss to Boston.

It was the third-year forward's first career double-double. Nance has played at least 30 minutes in seven of the last 10 games (five starts) for the shorthanded Bucks, averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 29.0 minutes during that stretch while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.