Nance logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes Wednesday in the Bucks' 122-102 loss to the Thunder.

One of Milwaukee's two-way players, Nance has seen the majority of his playing time in the G League this season, but he seems to be building a case for a regular spot in the NBA rotation. After head coach Doc Rivers surprisingly turned to Nance for a 15-minute appearance in a two-point win over the Hawks on Monday, the 25-year-old big man doubled up his minutes count Wednesday while Myles Turner (ankle) was sidelined. Though he'll see a reduction in playing time if Turner is back for Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Nance likely did enough in the loss to the Thunder to maintain his spot on the second unit for at least one more game.