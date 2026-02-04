Nance finished Tuesday's 131-115 victory over the Bulls with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes off the bench.

The third-year big man set a new season scoring high while falling a couple of boards shy of his first career double-double. Nance has seen a bigger role in the Bucks' frontcourt of late due to injuries, averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 boards, 1.3 threes, 0.9 assists and 0.7 steals in 17.7 minutes a contest over the last seven games. If the Bucks end up trading Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) ahead of the deadline, Nance could maintain or even increase that workload as the season progresses.