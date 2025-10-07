Nance notched 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes in Monday's 103-93 preseason win over the Heat.

Nance led the Bucks in scoring and three-pointers during an efficient performance. The two-way player bounced around in the 2024-25 campaign, appearing in 13 regular-season games (one start) between the Bucks and 76ers. He also played in 21 G League outings between the Wisconsin Herd, Cleveland Charge and Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 assists, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks across 30.7 minutes per game. He's expected to spend most of his time with the Herd in the 2025-26 campaign.