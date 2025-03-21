Nance scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in seven minutes in Thursday's 118-89 win over the Lakers.

Nance recorded his first points with the Bucks in their blowout win Monday. The 25-year-old signed a two-way deal on February 27 but has appeared in just two games that featured minimal playing time. The team's depth at center is currently shallow due to Bobby Portis being suspended and Jericho Sims (thumb) out for the regular season, but coach Doc Rivers has employed Giannis Antetokounmpo at the five instead of giving minutes to Nance.