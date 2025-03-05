site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Pete Nance: Sidelined yet again
Nance (ankle) will not play Wednesday against Dallas.
Nance hasn't seen the floor since Feb. 12 in the G League and remains without a timetable for a return.
