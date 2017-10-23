Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Inactive Monday
Vaughn will not be active for Monday's game against Charlotte, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Even with Malcolm Brogdon (knee) out, the Bucks will keep Vaughn as an inactive and instead go with two-way signee Gary Payton, Jr. as an option off the bench. Through three games, Vaughn, a first-round pick in 2015, has logged just four total minutes.
