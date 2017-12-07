Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win
Vaughn recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 win over the Pistons.
Vaughn stepped up and helped fill the shoes of Jason Terry (calf) and Matthew Dellavedova (knee). Making just his 10th appearance of 2017-18, Vaughn scored in double figures for the second time. During the three games in which the 21-year-old guard has seen double-digit minutes, he is averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 threes, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steal in 18.7 minutes. He could have a chance to see similar minutes a few more times while the veteran backups in the backcourt are injured.
