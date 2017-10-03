Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Scores team-high 20 points Monday
Vaughn scored 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason loss to the Mavericks.
The 17th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Vaughn has yet to make his mark in 111 NBA games, seeing limited minutes with even more limited production. Monday's performance was a great start to his camp, especially for a Bucks squad that finished in the bottom 10 last season in three-point makes and attempts, but he has a long way to go to earn a significant role in the team's backcourt rotation.
More News
-
Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Plays four minutes Monday•
-
Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Available Friday vs. Nuggets•
-
Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Out with illness Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Plays 30 minutes in loss to Raps•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...