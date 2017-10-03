Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Scores team-high 20 points Monday

Vaughn scored 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason loss to the Mavericks.

The 17th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Vaughn has yet to make his mark in 111 NBA games, seeing limited minutes with even more limited production. Monday's performance was a great start to his camp, especially for a Bucks squad that finished in the bottom 10 last season in three-point makes and attempts, but he has a long way to go to earn a significant role in the team's backcourt rotation.