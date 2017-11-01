Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Set to become unrestricted free agent
The Bucks opted not to exercise Vaughn's fourth-year option on Tuesday, which means he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2018, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
Vaughn was drafted 17th overall by the Bucks in the 2015 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old saw his role decline during his second year with the team, and continues to have a hard time finding the court in the early stages of the 2017-18 season. Still, he is coming off his best outing of the season, recording 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting in 20 minutes against the Hawks.
