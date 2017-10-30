Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Takes advantage of opportunity
Vaughn played 21 minutes and scored 12 points in Sunday's victory over the Hawks. He made four three-pointers and also chipped in three rebounds and two assists.
Vaughn played just four minutes over the Bucks' first five games, but he got a chance to see more action Sunday and capitalized on the opportunity. His showing won't necessarily earn him a larger role moving forward, but he figures to at least get a chance to build on it in the short term.
