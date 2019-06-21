Tucker has signed a partially-guaranteed contract with the Bucks, Darren Wolfson of SKOR North reports.

Tucker went unselected during the 2019 NBA Draft. Last season, he was selected to the 2018-19 All-Sun Belt team on the back of 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals. He also shot 41.1 percent from deep on 5.8 attempts per contest.

