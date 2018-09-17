Bucks' Robert Johnson: Joining Bucks for training camp

Johnson has agreed to a training camp contract with the Bucks, Nicola Lupo of Sportando reports.

An undrafted free agent out of Indiana, Johnson joined Atlanta for summer league, playing in seven total games and posting averages of 7.1 points and 1.7 rebounds across 15.6 minutes. While those numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, the Bucks want to get a better look at the 6-foot-4 guard and will bring him in for training camp. He's still a long shot to make the final roster and the most likely outcome is that Johnson ends up with the Bucks' affiliate in the G-League.