Bucks' Robert Johnson: Joining Milwaukee for training camp

Johnson agreed Monday with the Bucks on a training-camp contract, Nicola Lupo of Sportando.com reports.

An undrafted free agent out of Indiana, Johnson joined Atlanta for summer league, playing in seven total games and posting averages of 7.1 points and 1.7 rebounds across 15.6 minutes per contest. While those numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, the Bucks saw enough in that small sample to bring in the 6-foot-3 shooting guard for an extended look. He's still a long shot to make the Bucks' final roster and will most likely open his first professional season in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd.