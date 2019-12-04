Bucks' Robin Lopez: Bumped from starting five
Lopez will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Lopez will return to his usual bench role with his brother, Brook, back in action Wednesday. When coming off the bench, Lopez is averaging 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.5 minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Full line in Saturday's victory•
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Starting Saturday•
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Six points, six rebounds off bench•
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Produces season high in points•
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Hits first three of season•
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.