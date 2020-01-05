Bucks' Robin Lopez: Drops 14 points Saturday
Lopez amassed 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 127-118 victory over San Antonio.
Lopez scored an efficient 14 points off the bench Saturday. He has now scored in double-digits in four of his past five games and has been putting up value in deeper formats. If his brother ever misses time, Lopez could vault into the standard league conversation quite quickly. Until then, the minutes are simply not there to support significant production.
