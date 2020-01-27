Bucks' Robin Lopez: Expected back Tuesday
Lopez is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Lopez was battling a fairly severe illness that kept him out for the last three games, including the team's trip to Paris. But he's no longer listed on the injury report, so expect Lopez to resume his role as the primary backup to his brother, Brook, at center.
