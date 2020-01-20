Bucks' Robin Lopez: Expected to sit Monday
Lopez (illness) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Lopez is nursing an illness and, barring significant progression, is expected to sit out his second game in three days. The big man has been a nice addition for Milwaukee, but he's not fantasy relevant.
