Bucks' Robin Lopez: Falls ill
Lopez is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn due to an illness, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lopez appears to have fallen ill at some point after Thursday's game against Boston. While it's unclear if he'll play, an absence would portend extra minutes for D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.
