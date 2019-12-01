Bucks' Robin Lopez: Full line in Saturday's victory
Lopez tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 24 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Hornets.
Lopez drew the start in place of Brook Lopez (sore back), and Robin proceeded to sink a career-high three treys. It's unclear whether Brook will remain sidelined for Monday's matchup versus the Knicks, but if so Robin can be expected to draw another start.
