Bucks' Robin Lopez: Gets starting nod
Lopez is starting Monday's game against Denver.
Lopez has seen a dropoff in playing time over the last few contests, scoring just four points in 15 minutes of action in his last two games, but he'll be in line for more minutes Monday given Milwaukee's injury picture.
