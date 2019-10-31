Bucks' Robin Lopez: Hits first three of season

Lopez posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.

Lopez has been in a reserve center role behind his brother, averaging 15.3 minutes per game. Lopez had gone 0-for-5 from deep prior to Wednesday's make. The main concern for fantasy owners who have Lopez in deep leagues should be that his three-point volume will affect his field-goal percentage.