Bucks' Robin Lopez: Joins brother in Milwaukee
Lopez and the Bucks agreed to a two-year, $4.8 million contract Sunday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lopez, who averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over 74 games with the Bulls last season, is set to join his brother, Brook Lopez, in Milwaukee, assuming the deal becomes official. While Robin doesn't have the ability to shoot the ball from distance like his sibling, he's shot over 50 percent from the field over the last two seasons and figures to provide the Bucks with depth down low.
