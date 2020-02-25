Bucks' Robin Lopez: Logs season-high 33 minutes

Lopez notched 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three blocks, one rebound, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 137-134 overtime win at Washington.

This was Lopez's third start of the season and while he did register three swats, he didn't do much in other areas of the game. He should head back to the bench as soon as his brother, Brook Lopez, is healthy and available again.