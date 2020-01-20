Bucks' Robin Lopez: Officially out Monday

Lopez (undisclosed) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

The official NBA injury report lists Lopez as out with a "body injury"/"illness," so there's some mystery regarding what issue is actually keeping him sidelined for a second straight game. In any case, Lopez's absence should clear the way for Dragan Bender to work as the primary backup to starting center Brook Lopez. Bender played 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 117-97 win over the Nets, contributing six points, six rebounds and one assist.