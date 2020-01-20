Bucks' Robin Lopez: Officially out Monday
Lopez (undisclosed) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
The official NBA injury report lists Lopez as out with a "body injury"/"illness," so there's some mystery regarding what issue is actually keeping him sidelined for a second straight game. In any case, Lopez's absence should clear the way for Dragan Bender to work as the primary backup to starting center Brook Lopez. Bender played 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 117-97 win over the Nets, contributing six points, six rebounds and one assist.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...