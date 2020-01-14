Bucks' Robin Lopez: Out for rest
Lopez won't play Tuesday against the Knicks for rest purposes.
Lopez has yet to miss a game this season, so he'll take a seat for rest purposes Tuesday evening. D.J. Wilson could see more action at center as a result.
