Bucks' Robin Lopez: Plays 16 minutes in return
Lopez returned to action Tuesday night against Washington and had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes.
Lopez missed the last three games -- including the team's trip to Paris -- but he made his return in his usual role as the backup center to his brother, Brook. Robin has been a solid addition for the East-leading Bucks, but he's not a fantasy consideration on most nights.
