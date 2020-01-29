Bucks' Robin Lopez: Plays 16 minutes in return

Lopez returned to action Tuesday night against Washington and had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes.

Lopez missed the last three games -- including the team's trip to Paris -- but he made his return in his usual role as the backup center to his brother, Brook. Robin has been a solid addition for the East-leading Bucks, but he's not a fantasy consideration on most nights.