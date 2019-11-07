Bucks' Robin Lopez: Produces season-high in points
Lopez recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3pt), three rebounds and one block across 14 minutes in the Bucks' 129-125 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
Lopez's seven points marked a season-high for the big man in the scoring category, as he connected on every shot he attempted from inside the 3-point line. While the big man's success from inside is promising, he is averaging just 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game on the season, numbers that should leave him off rosters in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.