Bucks' Robin Lopez: Produces season-high in points

Lopez recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3pt), three rebounds and one block across 14 minutes in the Bucks' 129-125 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

Lopez's seven points marked a season-high for the big man in the scoring category, as he connected on every shot he attempted from inside the 3-point line. While the big man's success from inside is promising, he is averaging just 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game on the season, numbers that should leave him off rosters in most fantasy leagues.