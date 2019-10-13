Bucks' Robin Lopez: Resting Sunday
Lopez will be rested for Sunday's preseason game against the Wizards, Bucks radio voice Ted Davis reports.
Lopez and Pat Connaughton will both get the night off, and the Bucks will also be without Eric Bledsoe (ribs) and D.J. Wilson (hamstring) due to injury.
