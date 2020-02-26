Play

Bucks' Robin Lopez: Returns to bench role

Lopez is not starting Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Lopez received the start Monday and provided 11 points, three blocks, one rebound and one assist in 33 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with his brother, Brook Lopez (back), rejoining the starting five. Robin should return to his usual 13.5-minute workload off the bench.

