Bucks' Robin Lopez: Returns to bench role
Lopez is not starting Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Lopez received the start Monday and provided 11 points, three blocks, one rebound and one assist in 33 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with his brother, Brook Lopez (back), rejoining the starting five. Robin should return to his usual 13.5-minute workload off the bench.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...