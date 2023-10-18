Lopez went scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding three rebounds across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 124-101 preseason loss to the Thunder.
Lopez got the start in place of his brother Brook Lopez (rest), but he didn't do anything to suggest he'll be a threat for playing time. Lopez will presumably open the season in the opening night roster as a backup big, but he won't see enough minutes to be relevant in fantasy.
