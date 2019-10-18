Bucks' Robin Lopez: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes

Lopez posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 118-96 win over the Timberwolves.

Lopez outscored and out-rebounded his brother despite earning 10 less minutes. Lopez isn't likely to be a consistent factor outside of deeper formats, but he's still a capable contributor who will probably hold down the fort as Milwaukee's backup big man.