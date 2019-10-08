Bucks' Robin Lopez: Scores 14 points in Bucks debut
Lopez ended with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, and three blocks in 19 minutes during Monday's 122-112 preseason victory over the Bulls.
Lopez made his debut for the Bucks against his former team, starting alongside his brother at the center position. This is not a lineup we should expect to see too much once the season proper gets underway. However, he did his best to emulate his brother, blocking three shots and hitting a three-ball. He can have backend value in limited minutes but even that would seem a stretch at this point.
