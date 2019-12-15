Bucks' Robin Lopez: Scores 16 points in thumping win
Lopez totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 victory over Cleveland.
With this game well and truly over midway through the third quarter, Lopez was able to help himself to additional playing time down the stretch. The veteran center has the ability to contribute in multiple categories whenever he is afforded the opportunity. Unfortunately, as long as he is coming off the bench behind his brother, he is merely a player to consider in deeper formats.
More News
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Bumped from starting five•
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Full line in Saturday's victory•
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Starting Saturday•
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Six points, six rebounds off bench•
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Produces season high in points•
-
Bucks' Robin Lopez: Hits first three of season•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...