Bucks' Robin Lopez: Scores 16 points in thumping win

Lopez totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 victory over Cleveland.

With this game well and truly over midway through the third quarter, Lopez was able to help himself to additional playing time down the stretch. The veteran center has the ability to contribute in multiple categories whenever he is afforded the opportunity. Unfortunately, as long as he is coming off the bench behind his brother, he is merely a player to consider in deeper formats.