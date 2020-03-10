Bucks' Robin Lopez: Serviceable in spot start
Lopez turned in 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 109-95 loss to the Nuggets.
With twin brother Brook among the seven Bucks rotation players who sat out due to injury or rest, Lopez jumped into the starting five and benefited from an uptick in minutes. While he wasn't really able to turn in any eye-popping numbers, his production was probably good enough to pay dividends for those who used him as a punt-play option in DFS contests. Lopez should move back to a bench role and see his playing time tail off Thursday, when Brook will likely slot back into the starting five in the Bucks' matchup with the Celtics.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...