Bucks' Robin Lopez: Serviceable in spot start

Lopez turned in 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 109-95 loss to the Nuggets.

With twin brother Brook among the seven Bucks rotation players who sat out due to injury or rest, Lopez jumped into the starting five and benefited from an uptick in minutes. While he wasn't really able to turn in any eye-popping numbers, his production was probably good enough to pay dividends for those who used him as a punt-play option in DFS contests. Lopez should move back to a bench role and see his playing time tail off Thursday, when Brook will likely slot back into the starting five in the Bucks' matchup with the Celtics.