Bucks' Robin Lopez: Six points, six rebounds off bench
Lopez managed six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds in a 137-129 victory against the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Even with Khris Middleton's injury (quadriceps), the rotation hasn't altered in the center's favor, as he's averaged only 13.6 minutes in five games since then. The 31-year-old made the most of what he could against Portland, with his six rebounds now a new season-high, but the veteran will likely still trail heavy minutes behind twin brother Brook Lopez.
