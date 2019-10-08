Bucks' Robin Lopez: Starting alongside brother

Lopez is starting Monday's preseason game against the Bulls, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Lopez will draw the start Monday as Milwaukee has elected to rest most of their top players (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe). Despite running with the starting unit Monday, he figures to open the season as depth off the bench.

