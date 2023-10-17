Lopez is in the starting five for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Thunder.
Lopez will replace his brother, Brook Lopez (rest), in the starting lineup Tuesday. Robin Lopez is expected to be one of Milwaukee's backup centers this season.
