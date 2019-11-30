Bucks' Robin Lopez: Starting Saturday
Lopez will start Saturday against the Hornets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lopez starts for the first time this year with his brother Brook out with back soreness. He hasn't played more than 20 minutes off the bench this season but could be in for a season-high in minutes Saturday.
