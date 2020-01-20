Bucks' Robin Lopez: Won't travel to Paris

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Lopez (undisclosed), who is out Monday against the Bulls, will not travel to Paris for Milwaukee's upcoming game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lopez is apparently dealing with a "body injury"/"illness" and will miss at least two more games as a result. With the Bucks headed overseas following Monday's game against Chicago, Lopez will benefit from a full week of recovery before Milwaukee returns home to face Washington on Jan. 28.