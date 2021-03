Kurucs (oblique) was traded to the Bucks on Wednesday as part of a package that brings P.J. Tucker to Milwaukee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kurucs is mostly a throw-in in the deal, but he could find some minutes off the bench for Milwaukee, which is need of three-point shooting. Kurucs, who came over from Brooklyn in the James Harden trade, did not play in Houston's last six games due to a strained oblique.