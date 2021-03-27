site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Rodions Kurucs: Out Saturday
Kurucs (oblique) is out Saturday against the Knicks.
Kurucs remains without a timetable for a return. The bigger news is the Bucks expected to be missing four of its starters Saturday.
