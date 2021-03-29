site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Rodions Kurucs: Still sidelined Monday
RotoWire Staff
Kurucs (oblique) won't play Monday against the Clippers.
Kurucs hasn't played since Feb. 28 due to an abdominal strain. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been established.
