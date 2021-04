Kurucs tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across six minutes during Wednesday's 130-105 win over Minnesota.

Kurucs took full advantage of his limited workload in the blowout win as he drained two triples and set a new high mark in scoring with his new team. Kurucs posted averages of 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 triple across three outings prior to not seeing the floor in Thursday's win over Atlanta.