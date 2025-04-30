Rollins didn't play in Tuesday's Game 5 loss to the Pacers. He finished the regular season with averages of 6.2 points, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 14.6 minutes per game over 56 contests (19 starts).

Although Rollins played just 30 minutes across his three postseason appearances, he stepped up for Milwaukee late in the regular season while Damian Lillard (Achilles) was nursing a blood clot in his calf. Over his final 13 regular-season outings (11 starts), Rollins averaged 10.8 points, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 24.4 minutes while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 47.8 percent from deep. Rollins is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, although the Bucks could make it something of a priority to retain his services, with Lillard's 2025-26 campaign being in jeopardy.