Rollins had 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 135-133 loss to Sacramento.

Rollins matched Giannis Antetokounmpo for the team lead in dimes, continuing his recent surge in the absence of Kevin Porter (ankle). Over his last five appearances, Rollins has averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest. The guard is showing early signs of breaking out in his fourth season, and Rollins appears locked into the top spot at the point with Porter out for multiple weeks.