Rollins amassed 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Saturday's 122-99 loss to the Hawks.

Rollins led the Bucks in both points and assists during Saturday's loss, and he helped Milwaukee keep things close with 15 points in the first half. He came off the bench against Miami on Thursday but was back in the starting lineup due to the absence of Ousmane Dieng (illness). Rollins has average 15.5 points, 7.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 threes and 1.5 steals over 33.7 minutes per game over his last six outings, but he would likely revert to a bench role against the Pacers on Sunday if Dieng was cleared to return.